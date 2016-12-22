AP Police ASLPRB SI recruitment PET, PMT exam 2016: Admit cards out, download here

AP Police ASLPRB SI recruitment PET, PMT exam 2016: The admit cards have been released online. AP Police ASLPRB SI recruitment PET, PMT exam 2016: The admit cards have been released online.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) has released the admit cards/hall tickets for the Sub-Inspector (SI) (Civil), RSI (AR, SARCPL, APSP), Deputy Jailor and Assistant Matron recruitment exam PET and PMT (physical test) round. The exam will take place on December 29, 2016. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board by following the steps listed below.

Steps to download the AP Police ASLPRB SI recruitment PET, PMT admit card 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Recruitment Board, appolice.gov.in

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link saying “AP State Level Police Recruitment Board”

From the new page that opens, click on the lin saying “SI (Civil), RSI (AR, SARCPL, APSP), Deputy Jailor and Assistant Matron”

Here, enter your registration number, ssc hall ticket number as well as mobile number.

Your admit card/hall ticket will be made available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering all your details.

Download your admit card/hall ticket to your computer and take a print.

Important note:

No candidate will be allowed inside the examination venue without a printed copy of the admit card/hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to carry along a valid ID proof and a passport sized photograph as well for easy identification.

Recruitment notification:

According to the official notification, the number of vacancies this recruitment drive aims to fill is 707. The prelims round of the recruitment drive was conducted some time ago, for which the result has already been declared.

For more recruitment news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd