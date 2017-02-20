AP Police ASLPRB SI recruitment exam 2016: Answer keys to release soon

ASLPRB: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) will upload the answer keys for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment main exam 2016 on recruitment.appolice.gov.in. The exam was held on February 18 and 19, 2017. The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the said posts was held from December 12, 2016 to January 12, 2017 at Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur & Kurnool.

As per Examswatch, the answer keys might release either today or on Tuesday.

Once released, the candidates can check their answer keys from the official website following the steps listed below.

For the recruitment exam, 52,153 candidates had applied, out of which, 44,078 candidates attended for PMT/PET/verification of certificates. As many as – 35,428 aspirants were qualified for the main exam with 33,820 male candidates and 1,608 female.

A total of 707 posts on sub-inspector level cadres will be filled through this recruitment process.

Steps to download the AP Police ASLPRB SI answer keys 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Recruitment Board

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link saying “AP State Level Police anwer keys”

From the new page that opens, click on the line saying “SI (Civil), RSI (AR, SARCPL, APSP), Deputy Jailor and Assistant Matron”

A new page will open.

Check the answer keys. In case of query, apply for evaluation.

