AP Civil Services: Government approves 42 posts

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo) Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo)

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet today approved creation of 42 posts under the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) and for filling up of 84 posts at the entry level.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu keeping in view shortage of administrative officers in many circle headquarters of the state, a statement from CMO informed.

The Cabinet also directed to fill up the 19 posts of APCS entry grade under lateral entry quota in a time bound manner within three months time.

With this development, the state government aims at bringing administration at the doorsteps of the common people besides enabling the common masses in remote areas to have access to basic and efficient public services through these administrative units.

The cabinet further approved creation of 56 posts of traffic police to effectively manage the ever burgeoning traffic in the state and also created 29 posts of non teaching staff for government colleges and polytechnics to ensure efficient and effective teaching in these educational institutions.