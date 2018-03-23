Amazon recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for over 1,100 engineer post, apply now

Amazon is on a hiring spree and is looking for potential candidates to join its data engineering team as language engineers. Amazon is on a hiring spree and is looking for potential candidates to join its data engineering team as language engineers.

Amazon recruitment 2018: Amazon, one of the largest retailer’s in the world, is on a hiring spree and is looking for potential candidates to join its data engineering team as language engineers in the area of speech and language data processing. In order to apply for this position, aspirants must have an Amazon careers profile and is required to complete the online application form. The candidates should possess strong analytical skills and language technology experience to help measure, analyze and solve complex problems. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — amazon.com

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s or higher degree in a relevant field and fluency in a major European language such as German.

Experience required

— 2+ years experience in computational linguistics, language data processing, semantics, or syntax

— Experience with language annotation and other forms of data markup

— Experience working with speech and text language data in multiple languages

— Experience with database queries and data analysis processes (SQL, R, Matlab, etc.), and Unix

— Experience programming in Perl, Python, or another scripting language

According to a report by Citi Research, Amazon is hiring more than Google for its technical and product roles across the entire Alphabet group of companies including YouTube and Waymo. Mark May and Caleb Siegel, Citi analysts in the report said,”Key takeaways from the job openings at Alphabet include that the company’s pace of hiring relative to its current headcount (3 percent) is among the lowest in our coverage.”

