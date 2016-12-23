Almost 60% students find jobs in first phase of placements at IIT Madras

The biggest employers this season have been Intel, Citicorp, Eaton, Samsung, Ernst and Young and Axis Bank. The biggest employers this season have been Intel, Citicorp, Eaton, Samsung, Ernst and Young and Axis Bank.

Almost 60 per cent students have bagged job offers in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ first session of placements.

The biggest employers this season have been Intel, Citicorp, Eaton, Samsung, Ernst and Young and Axis Bank, a release from the Institute said. The session began on December 1 this year with registrations from 1,195 students. Out of these, 728 students have already been placed.

“The first phase of campus placements saw almost 60 per cent of our registered students getting job offers. The large participation by core engineering companies, even among start-ups, is very heartening” Professor Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placements, IIT Madras, said.

While 90 companies were from core and Research and Development secors, 43 firms that offered jobs were from Information Technology, 35 from analytics and consulting and 45 start up companies.

Indian space agency ISRO, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Navy, Coal India were also some of the companies that offered placements to successful candidates, the release said.

