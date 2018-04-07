Airtel is hiring: Check out current job openings in India

Airtel is hiring Airtel is hiring

If you wish to work with the best telecommunication platform in India, Airtel has a number of current openings and has invited applications from interested candidates to apply for the same. It not only offers you attractive pay package, challenging and creative projects but also lets you indulge in various fun activities which helps you engage with the other employees. Check out the eligibility criteria and other details for various vacancies available in different parts of India.

Vacancy details

Designation

Store Manager (Assam)

Row Manager (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

NMT Engineer (Jorhat, Assam)

Head DSS (Guwahati, Assam)

Lead, Circle Integration (Gurgaon, Haryana)

Account Manager, Strategic Accounts (Gurgaon, Haryana)

Zonal Sales Manager, Prepaid (Calicut, Kerala)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Store Manager: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree with three to four years of retail shop floor experience in modern retail, telecom, consumer durables, apparel or fashion.

Row Manager: The aspirants should be graduates and should possess good contacts with authority engineers, local contacts, chief engineers and commissioners.

NMT Engineer: The aspirants should be technical graduate, B Tech/ME with three years of work experience in telecommunication or related industry.

Head DSS: The aspirants should possess 4-5 years of experience in business planning/ pricing/decision support in telecom or FMCG or manufacturing industry.

Zonal Sales Manager, Prepaid: The aspirants should have 5 to 7 years of experience of managing distribution, retail, and key account handling.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website airtel.taleo.net

