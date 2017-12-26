Air India career: Apply for 360 vacancies, check eligibility criteria and registration details

The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is hiring for the posts of Aircraft Technician and Tradesman. The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is hiring for the posts of Aircraft Technician and Tradesman.

AIESL jobs: The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Aircraft Technician and Tradesman experienced in painting, bench fitting, sewing technology, carpentry trades from the open market on “Fixed Term Employment basis” (FTE). The selected ones will be posted at Mumbai base of Boeing Group or Airbus Group of AIESL, MRO or any other station of the western region.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 360

Designation

Aircraft Technician: 325

Skilled Trades Men in fitting trade for Boeing group: 25

Skilled Trades Men in carpentry trade for Boeing Group: 5

Skilled Trades Men in sewing technology trade for Boeing group: 5

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aircraft Technician: Aspirants should be holding AME diploma/certificate in aircraft maintenance engineering from institutions approved by DGCA under rule 133 B with 60 per cent marks/equivalent grade (55 per cent or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Skilled Trades Men in fitting: Aspirants should have pursued ITI in fitting issued by the Government of India or ITI/NCVT in fitter trade.

Skilled Trades Men in carpentry: Aspirants should have pursued ITI in carpentry issued by Government of India or ITI/NCVT in the carpentry trade.

Skilled Trades Men in sewing technology: Aspirants should have pursued ITI in sewing technology issued by government of India or ITI/NCVT in sewing technology trade.

Age limit

The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Selection process

The selection would be made on the basis of trade test/interview and pre-employment medical examination.

How to apply

Interested ones can submit the hard copied of their applications in prescribed format along with all other required documents, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 to the addresses mentioned on the official notification.

Aspirants can also mail their applications with entire details to SM.Sonawane.ai@nic.in.

Read | Latest jobs to apply in December

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News AI won’t sack employees: Praful Patel