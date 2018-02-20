Air India recruitment 2018: Hiring on for 500 cabin crew posts, class 12 passouts can apply

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Limited has issued a recruitment notification, inviting male/female unmarried aspirants to apply for the post of cabin crew for its northern region (Delhi) and wester region (Mumbai). Interested lot can apply at the official website — airindia.in before March 12. Selected candidates will be imparted training at any place decided by the company.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 500
Designation
Cabin crew male: 163
Cabin crew female: 337
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Those interested in applying should have passed class 12 from a recognised board/university. They should also be fluent in English and Hindi.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 per month during the training period. After the training is over, the monthly salary offered will be as follows:
1st year: Rs 18,400
2nd year: Rs 21, 125
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of medical examination and written test which will be conducted on March 18.
