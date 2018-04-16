Air India recruitment 2018: Apply for 295 cabin crew posts, eligibility criteria and stipend details

Air India recruitment 2018: Those interested are required to apply at the official website — airindia.in. Air India recruitment 2018: Those interested are required to apply at the official website — airindia.in.

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the position of experienced/trainee cabin crew for its northern region, Delhi, on a fixed term contractual engagement basis, for period of five years. The experienced candidates should be presently working as cabin crew in a scheduled airline with minimum one year of experience and having a valid SEP for airbus or Boeing family aircraft. Those interested are required to apply at the official website — airindia.in. A non-refundable demand draft for Rs 1000 has to be forwarded in favour of Air India Limited, payable at Delhi.

The selected candidates will be imparted training at any place decided by the company. A stipend of Rs 15,000 per month will be given during the training period. After the training is complete, the candidates will draw monthly salary of Rs 18,400 during the first year of the engagement. In addition to this they will be eligible for payment of

approximately Rs 21,125 as flying allowance at 70 hours of flying.

Air India recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 295

Male: 86

Female: 209

Designation

Cabin crew

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Experienced cabin crew: The aspirants should have passed class 12 from a government recognised board/university.

Trainee cabin crew: The aspirants should have completed graduation or passed class 12 and should have pursued three years of degree/diploma in hotel management and catering technology or travel and tourism (government recognised courses).

Age limit:

Experienced cabin crew: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 35 years and must be minimum 18 years.

Trainee cabin crew: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 27 years and must be minimum 18 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: May 2

Written test for experienced cabin crew: May 6 (tentative)

Air India recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

Experienced cabin crew: The shortlisting will be done on the basis of a preliminary medical examination consisting of height and BMI check. Those who qualify the same will then be required to appear for a written test.

Trainee cabin crew: The shortlisting will be done on the basis of a preliminary medical examination consisting of height and BMI check followed by personality assessment round (PAR). Those who qualify the same will be required to appear for a written test.

