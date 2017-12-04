Air India handyman recruitment 2017: Apply for 100 posts at Mumbai airport

Air India handyman recruitment 2017: The initial selection process will through a walk-in interview. (Express Archive) Air India handyman recruitment 2017: The initial selection process will through a walk-in interview. (Express Archive)

Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has called for applications to the post of handymen forground duty at the Mumbai airport. Candidates who are interested in these posts should apply for the same on the official website of Air India (airindia.in).

There are a total of 100 posts available and candidates will be selected for a temporary assignment period of six months. Depending on their performance during the assignment period, candidates will be offered a three-year fixed term contract. The application fee is Rs 500.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old.

– Candidates should be no older than 28 years for the general category, 31 years for the OBC category and 33 years for the SC and ST categories.

– Candidates should have at least six months of experience at Mumbai Airport in terminal functions, ramp functions, aircraft cabin cleaning and/or airline or ground handling agency.

Pay scale: Rs 16,080

Selection process:

The initial selection process will through a walk-in interview. This will be held on December 9, 2017 from 9 am to 12 pm at Sahar Police station, Andheri-E, Mumbai.

Steps to apply for Air India handyman recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Air India as mentioned above.

Step 2: Follow the link provided for the “careers” page.

Step 3: Click on the advertisement link for “Recruitment for the post of Handyman in Mumbai in Air India Air Transport Services Ltd ( AIATSL )”.

Step 4: Take a print out of the application, fill in your details and submit the form.

Step 5: Save a copy of the application for further application.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd