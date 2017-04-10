AIIMS recruitment 2017: Results declared for 694 staff nurse posts

AIIMS recruitment 2017: The candidate who scored the first rank this year has a score of 149.66 and has been allotted to the VMMC hospital. AIIMS recruitment 2017: The candidate who scored the first rank this year has a score of 149.66 and has been allotted to the VMMC hospital.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the results for the CBT exam held on January 22, 2017 for the recruitment of 694 staff nurses for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi. Candidates can check the results for the same on the official AIIMS website.

The exam was conducted on behalf of the Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. AIIMS also announced that no interviews will be held. The candidate who scored the first rank this year has a score of 149.66 and has been allotted to the VMMC hospital.

In cases of ties, the ranks were allotted on the basis of the dates of birth, negative marking and qualifications.

Posts available: 694

Dr RML Hospital – 226

Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC) – 150

LHMC and Smt Suchita Kriplani Hospital – 266

Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital – 52

Steps to download the AIIMS staff nurse results:

– Go to the official website of AIIMS (aiims.edu).

– Follow the links to the exams page (aiimsexams.org).

– Click on the notification ” Result Notification No.20/2017: Recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, on behalf of DGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi”.

– Scroll down the PDF that opens and check your result using your roll number.

– Download your results for further reference.

