AIIMS Rishikesh staff nurse recruitment 2018: Application window re-opens, apply for 1126 posts

AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has re-opened applications for 1,126 staff nurse (nursing officer) posts on direct recruitment basis. Earlier, the institute has invited the application for grade II and the exam was conducted on October 28, 2017. However, on January 16, AIIMS Rishikesh said that no candidates have qualified this time.

The application window has been re-opened on January 22 and will close on March 12, 2018. The candidates who have already registered for the exam have to register again but are not required to pay the exam fees.

AIIMS Rishikesh staff nurse recruitment 2018:

Post: Staff Nurse grade II (Nursing Officer)

Number of vacancy: 1126 posts (UR-570, OBC-304, SC-168, ST-84)

Pay scale: Rs 9300-34800

Grade pay: Rs 4600

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have done B Sc Nursing (4 year course) from a recognised institute or university or B Sc (post-certificate) or equivalent such as B Sc Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) from a recognized institute/ university.

Those who have done diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognised institution or university are allowed to sit for the recruitment exam.

Age limit: The job-seekers’ age should be between 21 to 35 years as on January 22, 2018.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test/skill test/interview.

Application fees: Candidates belonging to General /OBC category have to pay Rs 3000 and Rs 1000 for SC/ ST/ PWD/ women candidates. The fees have to be submitted through online mode.

