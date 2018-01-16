AIIMS Rishikesh staff nurse exam 2017: Result to be declared soon at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS result 2017: Check the cut-off for the recruitment exam AIIMS result 2017: Check the cut-off for the recruitment exam

AIIMS result 2017: The result of the recruitment exam conducted for the staff nurse (grade 2) post appointment is likely to be released soon by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The exam was conducted on October 28, 2017 for a duration of three hours. All those candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam are required to keep a watch on the official website – aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

According to AIIMS Rishikesh, the qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 60 per cent for UR, 55 per cent for OBC and 50 per cent for SC & ST. (5 per cent relaxation in qualifying marks for PH candidate in each category).

AIIMS result 2017: steps to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying the result

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Qualifying marks

UR: 60 per cent

OBC: 55 per cent

SC & ST: 50 per cent

(5 per cent relaxation will be provided for PH candidate in each category).

Last year, AIIMS released a notification and invited online applications for the recruitment of 1154 staff nurse grade II posts. In the exam, 75 per cent of the question paper was based on the the concerned subject while 25 per cent of the paper was on general aptitude test. The test of English language was also part of the question paper.

