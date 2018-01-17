AIIMS Rishikesh staff nurse exam 2017: No candidates qualify, exam to be re-conducted 

AIIMS Rishikesh official website AIIMS Rishikesh official website

AIIMS Rishikesh staff nurse exam 2017: While the nursing exam aspirants were waiting for the recruitment exam results on January 16, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has said that no candidates have qualified for this time. In a notification published online, the Institute said, “NO CANDIDATES qualified in recruitment examination held by AIIMS Rishikesh on 28-October-2017 for the post of Staff Nurse Grade II on Direct Recruitment Basis (vide no. 2017/115 dated 17.06.2017).”

AIIMS had conducted the exam on October 28 to fill Staff Nurse Grade II post. As per the notification, the institute will reconduct the online CBT examination and all old applicants would be eligible to appear to sit for the test without any further fee.

Those candidates who wish to view their marks may do so on Institute’s website aiimsrishiesh.edu.in with their username and password.

According to AIIMS Rishikesh, the qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 60 per cent for UR, 55 per cent for OBC and 50 per cent for SC & ST. (5 per cent relaxation in qualifying marks for PH candidate in each category).

