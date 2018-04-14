AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: Apply for 223 professor, associate and assistant professor posts, details

AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 223 vacancies in Professor, Associate and Assistant Professor posts AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 223 vacancies in Professor, Associate and Assistant Professor posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for the posts of professor, assistant professor and associate professor. The candidates with desired qualifications may apply latest by April 30, 2018. The candidates with a medical degree and minimum years of working experience are eligible to apply.

For medical candidates, a degree in Medical Sciences (MBBS/ BDS/ MD/ MS/ MDS), M.Ch. for surgical super specialties, and DM for medical super-specialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) is required. The non-medical candidates should possess Post graduate and a Doctorate degree from a recognised university.

Vacancy details

Post wise vacancy details:

Professor: 75

Associate Professor: 81

Assistant Professor: 31

Additional Professor: 36

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

Medical candidates

The candidates should possess a degree in Medical Sciences, (MBBS/ BDS/ MD/ MS/ MDS), M.Ch. for surgical super specialties, and D.M. for Medical super-specialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course).

Non-Medical candidates

The candidates should hold a Post graduate and a Doctorate degree from a recognised university.

Working experience

Professor: Candidates need to have 14 years of working experience.

Associate Professor: Candidates should possess 6 years of working experience.

Assistant Professor: The candidates must possess 3 years of working experience.

Additional Professor: The candidates should have 10 years of working experience.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply

The candidates may apply in the prescribed format through the official website, latest by April 30, 2018.

Application fee

The candidates belong to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000. However, candidates belong to SC/ST/OPH don’t have to pay registration fees.

For details, candidates are advised to check the officaial website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd