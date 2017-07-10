AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017: Apply before July 31 at aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017: AIIMS has also said that candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should submit separate applications for each post. Candidates have to pay Rs 1000 for the exam fee. AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017: AIIMS has also said that candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should submit separate applications for each post. Candidates have to pay Rs 1000 for the exam fee.

AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released a notice regarding the direct recruitment of staff nurses (grade 1 and 2). The institute has invited interested candidates to submit their application forms by 5 pm on July 31, 2017 on the official website.

AIIMS has also said that candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should submit separate applications for each post. Candidates have to pay Rs 1000 for the exam fee. Candidates of SC, ST and those with disabilities are exempt from the fee.

Paper pattern:

The recruitment exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English and candidates will have 90 minutes to answer 100 multiple choice questions on nursing, general aptitude, general awareness, basic computer knowledge and nursing informatics. Candidates will also be required to appear for a skill test which will be uploaded on the website of the institute.

Pay:

Staff Nurse (1)- Pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,800

Staff Nurse (2)- Pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,600

Eligibility:

Staff Nurse (1)-

– BSc (Nursing) (four-year course) from a recognized institute or BSc (post-certificate) or equivalent such as BSc Nursing (two-year course) from a recognised institute.

– Should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council

– Experience of three years as Staff Nurse Grade 2 in a minimum 100 bedded hospital or healthcare institute.

– Candidates who have a hands on experience on office applications, spread sheets and presentations will be preferred.

Staff Nurse (2)-

– BSc Nursing (four-year course) from a recognized institute or BSc (post-certificate) or equivalent such

as BSc Nursing (post-basic) (two-year course) from a recognised institute.

– Should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

– Candidates who have a hands on experience on office applications, spread sheets and presentations will be preferred.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for AIIMS Raipur (aiimsraipur.edu.in)

– Go to the “vacancies” page.

– Beside the notification for “NOTICE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS” click on “apply online”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

– Submit your application form and save a copy of the same for further reference.

