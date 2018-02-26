AIIMS Raipur result declared for Staff Nurse Grade 2, check at aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur staff nurse result: The result of the computer based test (CBT) has been released on the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in The result of the computer based test (CBT) has been released on the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur staff nurse result: The result of the computer based test (CBT) conducted for recruitment to the post of staff nurse grade 2 (nursing officer) on regular basis has been released on the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. 400 vacancies will be filled through this exam which was conducted in September 9 in three shifts in 15 cities. Out of 29,850 candidates who had registered, 24,347 appeared for the test.

AIIMS Raipur staff nurse grade 2 result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in

Step 2: Under ‘Noticeboard’, click on the result link

Step 3: Click on download result on the next page

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the candidates qualified for skill test

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The notice states, “As the examination was conducted in three shifts with different set of question papers, equi-percentile method of normalisation has been applied for arriving at final merit list”. Also, the skill test will be held only for those candidates who meet the cutoff prescribed in the CBT.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd