AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II recruitment 2017: Mistake in admit cards, download corrected hall tickets

AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II recruitment 2017: The exam will take place on September 9 this year. AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II recruitment 2017: The exam will take place on September 9 this year.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released a notice regarding the staff nurse exam. Candidates who are appearing for the staff nurse grade I paper should note that the scheme of the exam has been wrongly printed on the admit cards.

“Candidates are advised to download their revised admit card for Staff Nurse Grade-I with correct scheme of examination,” the institute said. It added that the exam scheme on the admit card was noticed to be different from the advertisement. The institute said that the error has now been rectified and that this is solely the case for grade I posts.

“There is no change in the admit card/Scheme of examination for the post of Staff Nurse Grade-II,” AIIMS Raipur said in the notice dated September 1, 2017. The exam will take place on September 9 this year and the registration process for the same closed by August 8, 2017.

Steps to download AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II 2017 admit cards:

– Go to the official website for AIIMS Raipur (aiimsraipur.edu.in)

– Click on the tab for “Vacancies”.

– Follow the link provided for the nurse grade I and II admit cards.

– Login to the site.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd