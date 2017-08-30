AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II recruitment 2017 admit cards released at aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II 2017 admit cards: Candidates applying for the grade I posts require a BSc in nursing. AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II 2017 admit cards: Candidates applying for the grade I posts require a BSc in nursing.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the admit cards for the 2017 recruitment exam of nurse grade I and II. Candidates who have applied for this post and wish to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website.

The nurse grade 1 and 2 recruitment exam will be conducted by the institute on September 9, 2017. Registrations for the same were closed by August 8.

Candidates applying for the grade I posts require a BSc in nursing (four-years) or a BSc post-certificate or post-basic degree from a recognised university. They should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council with a three- year experience as a grade-II nurse in a minimum 100 bedded hospital.

Candidates applying for grade II posts require similar educational qualifications and registry with the state or national nursing councils as those applying for grade I. They do not need work experience but require a good knowledge of computers, office applications, spread sheets and presentations.

Steps to download AIIMS Raipur nurse grade I, II 2017 admit cards:

– Go to the official website for AIIMS Raipur (aiimsraipur.edu.in)

– Click on the tab for “Vacancies”.

– Follow the link provided for the nurse grade I and II admit cards.

– Login to the site.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

