AIIMS junior resident recruitment 2017: Apply for 194 non-academic posts at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS junior resident recruitment 2017: There are a total of 194 posts available and the last date to apply for the same is on December 9, 2017.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has called for the recruitment of non-academic junior residents in various specialities. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of AIIMS (aiimsexams.org).

The pay scale for the posts is at Rs 56,100 and the session will begin in January 2018 and will carry on till the end of June next year. There are a total of 194 posts available and the last date to apply for the same is on December 9, 2017. The counselling process will take place on December 26, 2018.

Posts available: 194

Blood bank- 9

Burns and plastic surgery- 6

Cardiacradiology-1

Cardiology- 1

Community medicine- 4

CTVS- 1

Dermatology and venereology- 1

EHS- 3

Emergency medicine- 86

Geriatric medicine- 2

Lab medicine- 4

Nephrology- 3

Neurology- 1

Neurosrugery- 5

Neuroradiology- 2

Orthopaedics- 4

Paediatrics- 5

Psychiatry- 6

Radiology- 3

Radiotherapy- 6

Rheumatology- 2

Surgery- 31

Dental surgery and CDER- 8

Eligibility:

– Candidates shoufl have cleared their MBBS/BDS courses from institutions recognised by the MCI/DCI.

– Candidates should be registered with DMC, DDC, MCI or the state before joining.

Steps to apply for AIIMS junior resident recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AIIMS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the careers page.

Step 3: Click on the link that says “Junior Residents (Non-Academic)” then follow the link to register and login.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided, submit and download the application.

