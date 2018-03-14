AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: Hiring on for 755 staff nurse vacancies, earn over Rs 39,000 per month

Those who want to apply can do so at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Those who want to apply can do so at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of assistant nursing superintendent, senior nursing officer (staff nurse grade 1) and nursing officer (staff nurse grade 2) for hospital services on direct recruitment basis. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 755

Designation

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 28

Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 1): 127

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 2): 600

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent/Senior Nursing Officer: Aspirants should have pursued B Sc nursing (4-year course) from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university

Or

B Sc (post certificate) or equivalent such as B Sc nursing (post basic) (2-year course) from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university.

Nursing Officer: Aspirants should have pursued B Sc (Hons) nursing/B Sc nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university

Or

B Sc (post certificate)/post basic B Sc nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university.

Age limit:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 25 years.

Senior Nursing Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 21 years.

Nursing Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Senior Nursing Officer: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,800.

Nursing Officer: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview/written test.

How to apply

Interested, eligible lot should apply online at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

