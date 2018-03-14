AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: Hiring on for 755 staff nurse vacancies, earn over Rs 39,000 per month

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of assistant nursing superintendent, senior nursing officer (staff nurse grade 1) and nursing officer (staff nurse grade 2) for hospital services on direct recruitment basis. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 755
Designation
Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 28
Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 1): 127
Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 2): 600
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Assistant Nursing Superintendent/Senior Nursing Officer: Aspirants should have pursued B Sc nursing (4-year course) from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university
Or
B Sc (post certificate) or equivalent such as B Sc nursing (post basic) (2-year course) from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university.
Nursing Officer: Aspirants should have pursued B Sc (Hons) nursing/B Sc nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university
Or
B Sc (post certificate)/post basic B Sc nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/university.
Age limit:
Assistant Nursing Superintendent: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 25 years.
Senior Nursing Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 21 years.
Nursing Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years.
Pay scale
Assistant Nursing Superintendent: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.
Senior Nursing Officer: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,800.
Nursing Officer: Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of an interview/written test.
How to apply
Interested, eligible lot should apply online at the official website – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in
