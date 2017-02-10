AIIMS LDC II exam 2016: Admit cards released, check here

AIIMS LDC II exam 2016: There are 89 posts available for unreserved, ST and OBC categories and 4 seats reserved for the physically handicapped. AIIMS LDC II exam 2016: There are 89 posts available for unreserved, ST and OBC categories and 4 seats reserved for the physically handicapped.

AIIMS LDC II exam 2016: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for the second stage of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Technician Radiotherapy (TR) exam 2017. Candidates who have cleared the AIIMS LDC exam 2016 can download the admit card for the next stage from the official AIIMS website.

The exam is conducted to fill the group B (Technician Radiotherapy) and C (LDC) posts at AIIMS. There are 89 posts available for unreserved, ST and OBC categories and 4 seats reserved for the physically handicapped. These numbers are, however, tentative and may change according to the university’s requirements.

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official AIIMS website (aiimsexams.org)

– Under the “Important Announcements” menu, click on “Admit Card for AIIMS LDC Stage-II skill test has been uploaded”.

– In the new window, enter your “Candidate ID”, “password” and the “Captcha code”.

– Click on “Login”.

– Download the admit card from the link provided and take a print out of the same for further reference.

