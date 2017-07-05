AAI recruitment 2017: Apply for junior assistants in fire services posts by July 19

AAI recruitment 2017: Scanned photograph to be uploaded should not older than three weeks and should be of file size ranging from 50 to 100 KB. AAI recruitment 2017: Scanned photograph to be uploaded should not older than three weeks and should be of file size ranging from 50 to 100 KB.

AAI recruitment 2017: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notice regarding the recruitment of junior assistants in fire services. Candidates who wish to work at this position can apply online from the AAI’s official website by July 19 this year (see steps below to know how).

Details/Documents required:

– Educational qualifications as per eligibility criteria (from 10th/ Matriculation onwards) with percentage of marks obtained.

– Personal details.

– Relevant caste certificates. Certificates should be in JPEG/PDF format with size of 50 to 1000 KB.

– Scanned photograph (not older than three weeks) of file size ranging 50 to 100 KB.

– Scanned signature file size ranging 10 to 50 KB, in JPEG format.

Important Dates:

Last date of registration and submission of application- July 19, 2017 (6 pm)

Last date for online submission of application fee- July 21, 2017 (11.59 pm)

Steps to apply for AAI junior assistant (fire services) recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for AAI (aai.aero)

– Follow the links provided to the careers page and click on “recruitment”.

– Click on “Online Registration of applications for the post of Jr. Assistant (Fire Services) in Eastern Region.”

– Read the instructions, check the box at the bottom of the page and click on “start”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

– Download your registration from and keep a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd