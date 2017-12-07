AAI recruitment 2017-18: Apply for junior assistant posts at aai.aero

AAI recruitment 2017: The application process has begun at aai.aero AAI recruitment 2017: The application process has begun at aai.aero

AAI recruitment 2017-18: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released 170 vacancies for the post of junior assistant in fire services. The candidates can apply online by visiting the official website – aai.aero. The posts will be located at Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. As per the official notification, the AAI will be hiring 170 junior assistants in fire services. The last date to submit the application online is December 31, 2017 up to 11:59 pm.

AAI recruitment 2017-18: Vacancy details

General category: 96

OBC: 37

SC: 14

ST: 23

Pay scale: Rs.12500-28500.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have a minimum qualification of class 10 pass plus three years approved regular diploma in mechanical / automobile / fire with minimum 50 per cent marks.

or

The candidate should pass class 12 (regular study) with 50 per cent marks.

The candidate should have a driving licence. The driving test will be conducted on Light Motor Vehicle.

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years as on December 31, 2017. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates. Read | Air India handyman recruitment 2017: Apply for 100 posts at Mumbai airport

Exam pattern: AAI will conduct written examination that will carry weightage of 100 marks. The minimum pass marks will be 50 out of 100 for General/ OBC candidates and 40 out of 100 for SC & ST candidates. The time duration for computer-based (online) test will be two hours.

Selection procedure:

The selection process will consist of following stages:

1. Computer Based (Online) Test;

2. Certificates/ Documents verification;

3. Medical Fitness/Physical Measurement Test;

4. Driving Test; and

5. Physical Endurance Test

