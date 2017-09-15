AAI junior executive recruitment 2017: Apply for 200 civil, electrical, electronic posts at aai.aero

AAI junior executive recruitment 2017: The last date to apply for the posts is October 17, 2017. AAI junior executive recruitment 2017: The last date to apply for the posts is October 17, 2017.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) released a notification regarding the recruitment of junior executives in various fields. Candidates who are interested in these posts should apply for the same on the official website from September 18, 2017.

The Authority informed that the recruitment process will take place on the basis of candidates scores in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2016. The last date to apply for the posts is October 17, 2017.

Posts available:

Junior Executive (civil engineering)- 50

Junior executive (electrical engineering)- 50

Junior executive (electronics)- 100

Pay scale:

The junior executives will get basic pay of Rs 16,400 with an increment of 3 per cent on the basic pay up to Rs 40,500 along with other benefits.

Eligibility:

– Candidates will be required to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent marks in the subject of the chosen field.

– Candidates should have appeared for and passed GATE 2016 in the chosen field.

– Candidates older than 27 years are not eligible. This age cap is subject to relaxation for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for AAI junior executive recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for AAI (aai.aero)

– Click on the tab for the careers page.

– Click on the link provided for the recruitment of junior executives.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd