AAI issues alert against fake recruitment ads

It has been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements. It has been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has alerted public against fake recruitment advertisements, stating it has not authorised any agency to accept applications for jobs at the authority. As per a statement issued by the national airports operator, it has been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements forging the AAI’s name. Further, the AAI said it “has not authorised any agency or website to either advertise job vacancies or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies”.

Meanwhile, in its latest recruitment notification, AAI has invited interested aspirants to apply for the position of junior executive through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – aai.aero. The last date for submission of application is April 27. The result of GATE was published by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, on March 16. GATE 2018 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

Through this recruitment, a total of 543 vacancies will be filled. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. Those interested in this position should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd