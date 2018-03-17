AAI GATE 2018 recruitment: Apply for 543 junior executive officer post, salary upto Rs 1,40,000

AAI recruitment 2018: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking for interested aspirants to apply for the position of junior executive through GATE scores. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking for interested aspirants to apply for the position of junior executive through GATE scores.

AAI recruitment 2018: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the position of junior executive through GATE scores. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – aai.aero. The last date for submission of application is April 27.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 543

Designation

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 100

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 100

Junior Executive (Electronics): 330

Junior Executive (Architecture): 12

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in

engineering/technology in civil with minimum 60 per cent marks from a recognised/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. IIT recognised by government of India. They should also possess qualifying GATE normalised marks on GATE Score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in electrical with minimum 60 per cent marks from a recognised/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. IIT recognised by government of India. They should also possess qualifying GATE normalised marks on GATE Score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Electronics): Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology with minimum 60 per cent marks in electronics/telecommunications/electrical with specialization in electronics from a recognised/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e., IIT recognised by government of India. They should also possess qualifying GATE normalised marks on GATE Score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Architecture): Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in architecture and should be registered with the council of architecture.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Selection procedure

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of their GATE 2018 scores. They will then be called directly

for document verification which will be held at ‘Corporate Headquarters’, at New Delhi.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants are required to apply at the official website – aai.aero

Important dates

Online registration begins: March 28

Last date for registration: April 27

Last date for payment of application fee: May 2

