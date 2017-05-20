5 ways to revive your career after a sabbatical

The new-found energy and ambition that develops during the period of the sabbatical is what many employers prefer. The new-found energy and ambition that develops during the period of the sabbatical is what many employers prefer.

The corporate world today is like a treadmill race with no breaks. This can be quite heavy for individuals to bear and eventually we more than require that break. When you take a sabbatical, it does not mean that your career has ended.

The sabbatical is that time you spend not only to rejuvenate your energy but also to use this time to sharpen your focus on your life and career. The new-found energy and ambition that develops during the period of the sabbatical is what many employers prefer.

If you are on a sabbatical or are planning to take one, here are five things that you can do to make the best out of this time and return to your career for a brighter future:

1. Self-belief:

Most people take sabbaticals as they are not able to figure out what to do with their lives. Spend this time off to work on your skills and increase your confidence. Learn about your strengths and weaknesses and combine these to get the best combinations. Find yourself a mentor who can guide you through this process. Do not just believe in your talents and qualities, but make sure to show them off to the world. Only you can best define your passions and unique qualities. Trust in them.

2. Resume:

Your resume must reflect what you have done in reverse chronological order with each assignment separately explained. Your resume must reflect what you have done in reverse chronological order with each assignment separately explained.

The resume is one of the most vital documents for anyone seeking job opportunities. A well made resume can speed up the process of landing in your preferred jobs. Your resume must reflect what you have done in reverse chronological order with each assignment separately explained.

Do not succumb to the temptation of giving incorrect information or hiding anything material like length of your tenures. Organisations have become smarter and can easily discern this. Incorrect information disqualifies you. Do not back out from asking for professional help if you require it.

3. Network:

The next step is to build your network. Get in touch with people in your industry and make sure to get your story straight. Talk to family and friends about what you wish to do and do not deter from that goal. Talk to people and read up about the industry to stay updated.

Talk to people and read up about the industry to stay updated. Talk to people and read up about the industry to stay updated.

4. References:

A good network can also provide you with the references that your future employer may require. Sharing the contacts of your ex-bosses while maintaining a good bond with them can boost you ahead in your career. Do ensure that the references are of people with a high standing and repute in the organizations they are associated with and be prepared for blind reference checks.

5. Interview:

The final step is to prepare for the interview, for which homework must be done. Research and stay up to date with things within and around the industry. With this knowledge and the time that you have during the sabbatical, think about new and innovative ideas that you can introduce to the organisation. Be honest about your weaknesses and your reasons for the sabbatical. Do not badmouth the previous institutions that you have worked for and be confident in your abilities.

There is nothing wrong in taking some time off work to make one’s life stable. Coming out of a sabbatical can be tough but it also acts as a boon by aiding you with fresh a fresh mind to take on bigger opportunities.

For more advice on jobs and careers, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd