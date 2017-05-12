In a first, UPSC to share competitive exams scores online

UPSC selects officers for the IAS, IFS and the IPS among others. UPSC selects officers for the IAS, IFS and the IPS among others.

To boost hiring, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to share scores of the candidates online taking various competitive exams like civil services, NDA. This is part of the government’s proposal to boost hiring by the private sector. The publicly available scores will act as a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good, employable candidates, UPSC has said.

In March, PM Modi had announced that scores of candidates taking competitive examinations will be shared with prospective employers to help them choose quality talent. UPSC will therefore reveal information like marks obtained and educational qualifications of candidates who appeared in the final stage of examination (interview) but were “not recommended”, it said.

Read | UPSC civil services prelims exam 2017: Preparation strategy, study

These details will be linked to the Integrated Information System for Public Recruitment Agencies — a dedicated website being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). UPSC will be making a provision in the application form so candidates can either opt in or out of the disclosure scheme. “Necessary instructions to the candidates about the disclosure scheme will be provided in the Commission’s notice of all the examinations covered by this scheme,” it said.

However, under this scheme, the candidates taking tests for recruitment to the armed forces and those applying for limited departmental competitive examinations and the Central Industrial Security Force will not be covered.

The results of government entrance examinations for engineering and medical colleges are already being used by private colleges for admissions.

Read | UPSC second topper Athar Aamir shares his success story

The central government had last year approved a Niti Ayog proposal to make scores and ranking of candidates in recruitment examinations available through a portal for increasing access of the unemployed to job opportunities.

UPSC selects officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Another recruitment agency — Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — conducts examinations to select candidates for

various government departments.

Details like name, date of birth, category (whether SC, ST or physically handicapped) educational qualifications, total marks obtained in the written examination and interview based on which merit is formed, address, e-mail id and mobile number for only those candidates who have appeared in the final stage of examination but were not recommended will be made online for other recruitment agencies.

For more updates on UPSC exams, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd