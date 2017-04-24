SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Apply for 2224 posts

The exam will be held in June-July 2017 The exam will be held in June-July 2017

Staff Selection Commission has invited eligible candidates to apply for recruitment in various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. SSC will conduct a computer-based exam in June and July 2017. The last date to submit the application form is May 15, 2017.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 616 posts

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 259 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 697 posts for male and 89 for female candidates

ASI (Executive) in CISF: 563 posts

Eligibility: To apply for SI and ASI positions, you need to satisfy the following conditions. They are:

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and maximum age should not be over 25 years as on January 1, 2017. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate should have a graduate degree from a recognised university.

For Sub Inspector in Delhi Police: Male candidates should have a valid Driving License for LMV (Motor cycle and Car) as on the date fixed for physical endurance and standard tests.

Candidates who do not have a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle and Car) can apply for all other CAPFs posts. For physical standards like height and weight, check the official notification

Application fees: A candidate has to pay Rs 100. The reserved category candidates, including women, do not have to apply fees.

Exam pattern: The written examination consist of two papers: Paper-I will be held from June 30 to July 7, 2017. Paper – II will be held on October 8, 2017.

Paper 1 will be computer-based. In this two hours long test, 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The paper will consist of four sections — general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Each section will have 50 questions of 50 marks.

Paper II will be held on October 8, 2017 will have 200 questions for 200 marks based on English language and comprehension.

Both the papers will have multiple choice based questions. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

