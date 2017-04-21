Bihar TET 2017: Last date to submit application form is April 22, apply for teacher vacancy

BTET 2017: This year, answer sheets with barcode and OMR sheets would be introduced BTET 2017: This year, answer sheets with barcode and OMR sheets would be introduced

BTET 2017: The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) is slated to be held on June 11. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has already released the application forms and April 22 is the last day to submit the form online.

The eligible candidates can submit the forms at http://www.bsebonline.net for carrying out the proceedings related to Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) and candidates can apply online at the same website. As per reports, the TET will be held after five years. This time all procedures will be done online.

Eligibility: Only B.Ed. pass candidates can register for the test. There are two papers in the BTET. A candidate can appear for both, however, the maximum age is 35-38 candidates. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

For Paper 1: Classes I to V. The age shouldn’t be less than 18 years

For Paper 2: Classes VI to VIII. The age should not be less than 21 years

Application fee: For general category, it is Rs 400 for single paper and Rs 600 for both the papers. For SC, ST candidates, the fee is Rs 200 for single paper and Rs 300 for both papers.

Steps to apply for Bihar BTET 2017

Log on the official website – biharboard.ac.in or

Click on online application for contract basis

A new page will open

For registration, click on proceed

Read the instructions carefully

There will be four steps – Registration, upload image, payment slip, fee payment and registration slip

Fill all relevant personal and education details

Remember your registration number

Important dates for Bihar TET 2017:

Last date to submit form – April 25

Last date to deposit fee through e-challan – April 27

Date for correction in online form – April 28

Bihar TET 2017 Exam Date – June 11

Keeping in mind various malpractices, BSEB has said that only those candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall who have valid ID proofs like voter ID card and Aadhaar card. Also to ensure impersonation, the Board has introduced biometric machines. Therefore, thumb impression of candidates would be taken before their entry into the examination hall.

This year, answer sheets with barcode and OMR sheets would be introduced. As per reports, in 2011, over 25 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.

