NICL AO recruitment 2017: Apply for 205 posts

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited eligible candidates to apply for 205 administrative officers (generalist) scale I posts. The online registration will commence from March 30 while the last to submit the application with fees is on or before April 20, 2017.

Vacancy details for NICL AO recruitment 2017

UR: 113 posts

SC: 31 posts

ST: 16 posts

OBC: 45 posts

Eligibility:

Age: The minimum age of the aspirant should be 21 years while the maximum age should not be over 30 years.

Education: A candidate must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. They should have scored at least 60 per cent marks in either of the degree examination. For SC/ST candidates, it is 55 per cent.

Exam fees: For general category is Rs 600 while for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates it is Rs 100.

NICL will conduct the preliminary examination on either June 3 or 4, 2017. The Tier II online main examination will be held for successful candidates on July 2, 2017.

Post the interview round, the successful candidates will join NICL for a minimum period of four years including one year of probation. In case the candidate plan to end the contract, he/ she has to pay one year’s gross salary in addition to an amount of Rs 25,000 towards the partial cost of training.

Important dates for NICL AO recruitment 2017

Registration begins: March 30

Last date to submit application forms: April 20

Preliminary exam date: June 3 or 4

Main exam date: July 2 (tentative)

