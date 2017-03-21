APSLPRB: AP Police exam 2017 answer keys released for constable mechanics, drivers recruitment test

AP police conducted the main examination on March 19, 2017 AP police conducted the main examination on March 19, 2017

APSLPRB: The answer keys of written exam for the posts of SCT Police Constables (Mechanics) and SCT Police Constables (Drivers) for men in Police Transport Organisation (PTO) have been released. The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) conducted the examination on March 19, 2017 at Kakinada from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In case the candidates wish to apply for objection, they can do it latest by March 22. In a notification, APSLPRB has mentioned the format for raising objections.

Last year, the Board had released a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 25 vacancies of police constables (mechanics) and 134 vacancies of constables (drivers) for men.

Steps to check APSLPRB answer keys 2016

Visit the official website – recruitment.appolice.gov.in

On the homepage, under the latest news section, click on ‘preliminary key for the post of PC (Mechanics) and SCT Police Constables’

A pdf file will open

Check all four set – A,B,C and D answer keys

If needed, take a print out

