Top US companies with most STEM job openings right now

Landing a good job abroad is considered to be a significant achievement. Now, Indian STEM— science, technology, engineering and mathematics— professionals have a reason to celebrate as many companies in the United States are on the lookout for talented workers from the country.

According to a report by Glassdoor, a number of companies in the US are hiring like “crazy” with Glassdoor itself searching for 5.4 million to work for them. Here are the top 10 US companies that are on a recruitment run this month:

1. The US Department of Veterans Affairs

Location- Fremont, California; Augusta, Georgia; Shreveport, Alabama; Iowa City, Iowa; Syracuse, New York and other regions

Roles- registered nurse, gastroenterologist, staff physician, mental health pharmacist, dermatologist, assistant nurse manager, psychiatrist, physician assistant and other roles.

2. SADA Systems

Location- Los Angeles, California

Roles- senior product architect, enterprise application developer, marketing internship, Google apps support technician, operations analyst, senior UI/UX designer other roles.

3. Amazon

Location- Austin, Texas; Carteret, New Jersey; Etna, Ohio; Germany, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Palo Alto, California and other locations.

Roles- Prime Now associate, seasonal pop-up retail experience consultant, data scientist, part-time seasonal campus associate, senior solutions architect, account representative, warehouse associate other roles.

4. Kroger

Location- Indianapolis, Indiana; Fayetteville, Georgia; Cleves, Ohio; Fort Worth, Texas; Bloomington, Indiana; Maryville, Tennessee; Sylvania, Ohio and other locations.

Roles: Grocery clerk, pharmacy technician, facility engineering mechanic, retail fulfillment associate, e-commerce supervisor, baker, management trainee and other roles.

5. Applied Predictive Technologies

Location- Washington, Washington DC; San Francisco, California; London, England other locations.

Roles- Engagement manager, human resources specialist, business consultant, database analyst, associate product manager, marketing analyst, principal consultant and other roles.

6. Ultimate Software

Locations- San Francisco, California; Santa Ana, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Weston, Florida and other locations.

Roles- Quarter end temp, associate executive relationship manager, systems engineer, escalation manager, director of tax customer support and other roles.

7. Blizzard Entertainment

Locations- Irvine, California and other locations.

Roles- Virtualization engineer, technical lead, senior software engineer of gameplay, analytics lead, managing editor of Esports, supervising writer, animation and rigging TD and other roles.

8. Glassdoor

Locations- San Francisco, California; Mill Valley, California; Chicago, Illinois; Green, Ohio and other locations.

Roles- Senior content and community associate, analytics manager, security operations analyst, VP of B2B marketing, customer success manager, lead product manager and other roles.

9. Outcome Health

Locations- New York, New York and Chicago, Illinois

Roles- Director of campaign operations, executive director, client success executive, engineering manager, client partner, head of procurement, legal assistant, sales manager and other roles.

10. Emarsys

Locations- Indianapolis, Indiana; London, England; Berlin; Vienna and other locations.

Roles- Office manager, UK recruiter, solutions consultant, implementation consultant, client success manager, campaign specialist, sales development representative and other roles.

