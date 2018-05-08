IPL 2018: Yusuf Pathan’s stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli leaves brother Irfan Pathan impressed; watch video

Yusuf Pathan took a one-handed catch to dismiss RCB skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: IPL) Yusuf Pathan took a one-handed catch to dismiss RCB skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson committed a massive blunder in the field when he dropped Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s catch at slip in the 9th over in the Indian Premier League match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The ball went straight to the boundary, taking Kohli to 37 in 24 balls, and it looked that Hyderabad will not be able to defend the low total of 146. But luckily for the home side, the 29-year-old could not make most of the lifeline as he was dismissed in the next over, with Yusuf Pathan coming to the rescue for the side.

In Shakib Al Hasan’s over, Pathan took a terrific one-handed catch after the ball hit the leading edge of Kohli’s bat, and was flying outside the circle. The 35-year old looked at the ball almost convinced that it will be going over but then stuck his right hand out to pluck the catch at the short-third man position. It was a game-changing moment in the match with Kohli leaving the crease for 38, and RCB going down 3 for 75.

In the end, no other RCB batsmen managed to pull of the chase in 20 overs, and Sunrisers once again managed to defend a low total of 146 and pulled off a thrilling victory by 5 runs.

Yusuf Pathan’s efforts in the field receive a hilarious reaction from his brother Irfan Pathan who asked his elder brother whether he took a catch or plucked a mango from the tree.

Ye catch tha ya Aam todaa hay?? @iamyusufpathan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 7 May 2018

Haha. I can’t decide what I enjoyed watched more, Yusuf’s catch or his expression after it 😄 Super stuff Yusuf Bhai 👏👏👏 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 7 May 2018

Yusuf Bhai , what a catch 😱👏👏#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/4Rjj6bXRlx — Bowya Madhi ✨ (@bowya8) 7 May 2018

Wow, what a catch that by Yusuf Pathan who was as surprised by the catch as we are 😂 #SRHvRCB #IPL2018 So, Virat Kohli falls again to a brilliant catch after looking unstoppable! — PremKumar CG 🎺🚲 (@premkumarcg) 7 May 2018

With the win, the SRH maintained their top position in the IPL table, while RCB slipped to the 6th position, further making it difficult for them to make it through the Playoffs.

