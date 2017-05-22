Byculla Zoo proposes separate enclosure for hippos in Mafatlal mill land area

Due to lack of space for hippopotamus, the Byculla zoo has now proposed a separate enclosure of around 4,000 sqm in the Mafatalal mill land, which is being acquired by the civic body.

Officials at the zoo said there are currently four hippopotamus that includes Shilpa, who gave birth to a baby hippo in August last year, and another pair of hippopotamus at the zoo.

“It doesn’t have adequate space now. So, we have proposed a separate enclosure of 4,000 sqm in the seven-acre Mafatlal mill land area. It is a part of the third phase of zoo’s master plan,” said a zoo official.

Besides, separate enclosures for otters, wolf, lion, tiger, leopards, small cats and an aviary for birds were also being planned, the official added. “The aviary for birds is basically a walk through and it will be end-to- end,” said the official.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, the zoo director, said it has communicated to several zoos across the country to get a minimum pair of respective animals in the zoo.

“For example, we have communicated to a zoo in Surat for getting otter, to Jaipur zoo for getting wolf, to Kanpur and Chennai zoo for getting tiger. This will come through an animal exchange programme as one of them have shown interest in taking birds such as military macaus,” he said.

“In all, we have proposed to construct 17 enclosures. Almost 10 enclosures will have glass-viewing, which is uncommon in India. We cannot retain the mote enclosures as it will affect the trees and vegetation in the zoo,” said Tripathi, adding that mote enclosure has been retained only for deers.

