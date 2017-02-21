Zone-wise performance rating: Western Railway stands 2nd, Central Railway seventh

Representational Image Representational Image

THE CENTRAL Railway (CR) was ranked lower in the categories of rail fractures and high working costs in the Railway Board’s performance ratings of different zones released Sunday. While CR was ranked seventh among the 16 zones, Western Railway (WR) stood second.

All the zones were marked on their individual performance on 15 factors measuring operational and financial performance, asset reliability and capacity utilisation. While WR managed to perform well on the operational side, CR lost out on cutting down costs and maintenance of equipment.

“The CR only received 1.06 marks in the category of ordinary work expenses (OWE), which means it failed to cut down on costs while operating services. An increase in fuel costs and other expenditure could have been the reason. We will aim to cut down wasteful expenses,” said a CR official. CR saw a rise in delay of services due to equipment failure and technical problems in the last year. However, it scored better than WR (4.05) and other zones in over head equipment (OHE) failures, scoring 4.52 out of 5.

The marking has been done after taking into account the details submitted by each zone to the Board last year and the proportionate target set by each zone. While CR received 54.88 marks out of 85 amounting to 64.56 per cent, WR scored 71.15 per cent with 60.48 marks. CR had a poor show in rail failures, where it scored 3.63 out of 5 while WR got 4.28. In maintenance of coaches and sustainable utilisation of equipment, CR’s performance was poor.

“We have fared well on our operational and financial performance. There is also a significant 5-6 per cent increase in our asset reliability, which means there have been fewer technical failures. Our passenger earnings and freight earnings too grew simultaneously,” said Ravindra Bhaker, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.