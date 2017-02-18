Zirakpur: CRPF personnel killed as truck hits motorcycle

A CRPF personnel was killed at Zirakpur in a hit-and-run case late on Friday night. The victim was returning home on his bike when he was hit by a speeding truck. According to the police, victim Manish Kumar was going home on his motorcycle. When he reached near Shalimar hotel on Patiala road, a speeding truck hit him from the rear. He fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to a local private hospital where he was declared dead.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case, Gurmail Singh, said that the truck driver managed to escape after hitting Manish. They had registered a case of rash driving against an unknown person. The IO added that Manish was in his mid-30s. Manish’s brother-in-law Darshan Singh said that Manish had came to his village on leave and was returning home after meeting his relatives in Patiala. A passerby told them that Manish was hit by a truck.