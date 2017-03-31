Zilla Parishad poll rules: Odisha High Court quashes Naveen Patnaik govt’s amendment

In a setback to the Naveen Patnaik government, the Odisha High Court Thursday quashed a recent amendment to the Odisha Zilla Parishad Election Rules 1994. The amendment allowed agents appointed by political parties and election officers to verify votes cast by elected members to elect the Zilla Parishad president or vice-president. Hearing a petition filed by Sukhram Munda, a BJP Zilla Parishad member, the high court stated that any change to existing rules during the poll process is unconstitutional.

The court acknowledged that the amendment was in violation of Section 51(A) of Odisha Zilla Parishad Election Rules 1994. It added that once the election begins, the Election Commission or the State Election Commission has all powers and the Executive cannot enact laws. Though the court made no comments on the validity of the election to the posts of chairpersons and vice- chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati demanded re-election for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents.

