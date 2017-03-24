Zero Hour in Lok Sabha: Calls for statues, Bharat Ratna & an airport name

A BJP MP wants a statue of a Hindu ideologue in Parliament; a CPI(M) member wants Chandigargh airport named after Bhagat Singh; a Congress MP wants the Bharat Ratna for a former Maharashtra chief minister. During zero hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Virendra Singh described Hindu ideologue and former Rajya Sabha MP Dattopant Thengadi as the “world’s biggest leader of farmers and workers” and urged the government to place his statue on the Parliament complex. “Thengadiji formed Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Samajik Samrasta Manch and worked for the nation’s unity and integrity,” Singh said.

When the Speaker called for a minute’s silence on Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day, CPI(M)’s M B Rajesh sought a government assurance that Chandigarh’s international airport would be named after him. Congress MP Rajeev Satav wanted farmer leader and former Maharashtra CM Vasantrao Naik conferred the Bharat Ratna. “He had worked in Maharashtra for 11 years as chief minister. MGNREGA is a contribution of this late leader. My request is to honour him with Bharat Ratna and install his statue on the Parliament complex,” Satav said.

Bheemrao B Patil, TRS MP, wanted the birth anniversary of Sathguru Sevala Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Banjara community, to be celebrated all over the country and declared a public holiday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now