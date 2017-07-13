Zeliang has majority support, I am convinced, says Nagaland governor

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya (L) administering oath of office and secrecy to Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu at Kohima, Nagaland. (Source: File/PTI Photo) Nagaland Governor P B Acharya (L) administering oath of office and secrecy to Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu at Kohima, Nagaland. (Source: File/PTI Photo)

One day after Nagaland chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu almost dismissed a Raj Bhavan directive to prove his majority in the House by July 15 in the wake of former chief minister TR Zeliang’s claim that most legislators were behind him, governor PB Acharya has said that the a floor test was a must and had to be done by Saturday. More significantly, Acharya said he was convinced that Zeliang had the majority to take over as chief minister.

Governor Acharya, in a letter to chief minister Shurhozelie late Thursday evening described the latter’s reply refusing to take a floor test as “unjustified” and once again directed him to take the floor test by Saturday. Governor Acharya stated that the chief minister did not refute the claims of TR Zeliang that he (Zeliang) enjoyed the support of 44 MLAs in a house of 59, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

“I have gone through the support letters that TR Zeliang had submitted to me, and I am prima facie convinced that while Shurhozelie had lost support of the majority of Members of the House, Zeliang commands the majority support among the 59 legislators who belong to the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN). Chief Minister Shurhozelie must take the floor test by Saturday. If he fails to do, I will take whatever step the Constitution prescribes,” governor Acharya, who is currently in New Delhi, later told The Indian Express late Thursday night.

Acharya also said that going by the support letters signed by the 41 DAN legislators, he was also convinced that it was Zeliang and not Shurhozelie who had the majority support to lead the DAN government. “It is not an internal matter of the Naga People’s Front, but it is about DAN. Shurhozelie clearly does not have majority with him,” the governor said.

He also said that though Shurhozelie was the chief minister, he was yet to become an elected member. “Shurhozelie was just nominated by the DAN legislature party. It is Zeliang who is the actual leader of the House from among the elected members. Moreover, Zeliang is also the DAN chairman,” Acharya said, making things clear that Shurhozelie had no option left but to quit.

Earlier, a Nagaland report said chief minister Shurhozelie had on Wednesday called a cabinet meeting and maintained it is in majority and that the governor could only act with the aid and advice of the cabinet. The cabinet also said that it was not advisable to hold a floor test because chief minister Shurhozelie was himself a candidate in the forthcoming by-election to the North Angami-I assembly constituency, which is slated for July 29.

Meanwhile, the 41 NPF and Independent MLAs who have been camping in a resort in Kaziranga National Park could not return to Kohima on Thursday in view of the unprecedented floods that had inundated more than 75 per cent of the Park area. Sources in Kaziranga said the Nagaland legislators (Zeliang’s supporters) are stuck in the resort as the approach to it has remained submerged. They will be evacuated by boats on Friday morning so that they can leave for Kohima, sources said.

