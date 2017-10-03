‘Zamanati sarkar’ in Himachal Pradesh, infact entire Congress party on bail, says PM Modi ahead of polls

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed on the structure of AIIMS Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh during its foundation stone laying ceremony on Tuesday. Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo/PIB) Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed on the structure of AIIMS Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh during its foundation stone laying ceremony on Tuesday. Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo/PIB)

Playing-up corruption card against the Congress in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Virbhadra Singh-led government as ‘Zamanti sarkar’ – a government on bail, and gave a clarion call to throw the government out of power in the forthcoming polls.

Modi said infact the entire Congress–viz party President Sonia Gandhi, her ‘yuvraj’ Rahul Gandhi were also out on the bail in the National Herald case. “Thus, Virbhadra out on the bail, his family on the bail, party on the bail and government on the bail. It’s Zamanati Sarkar running in the state,” Modi said, while addressing a mammoth rally at Luhnu ground after laying foundation stone of AIIMS and launching two other projects.

Taking a jibe at Virbhadra Singh, who has been facing disproportionate assets case by CBI and an ED probe, the Prime Minister asked the people how long they will continue to bear such a government. “Better get rid of them early,” PM Modi asked calling for a change to bring a government free from corruption and committed to state’s development .

The crowd, which had swelled at the banks of Govind Sagar lake, responded raising slogans “Modi ki ko jai sri ram”. Though, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and J P Nadda, both in race for Chief Ministerial posts, were sitting on his left and rights respectively, Modi gave no hint about the party’s Chief Ministerial face in the polls.

With eyes clearly on the assembly polls, PM Modi tried to sell the government’s development agenda. He listed out 13 major centrally funded projects worth Rs 1500 crores which the central government will implement in the state for urban development, hydro-power, infrastructure including railway network expansions and Highways.

He also claimed that under “Pragati’ scheme, he had been reviewing old projects with states’ Chief secretaries, which had been pending for years. One railway project –Una-Nangal had been revived after 40 years while Rs 70 cr Steel processing plant, which he dedicated today for Himachal Pradesh had also been delayed for seven years due to tussle between two departments.

Being in Himachal, Modi did try to strike a chord with hundreds of families of ex-servicemen and soliders serving the Indian borders. He announced that last instalment of the OROP worth Rs 8500 crore–a promised he had made in Mandi during his earlier rally, will soon be disbursed .

On Bhakra Dam oustees issue, Prime Minister said he understands their pain as hundreds of acres of furtile land was sacrificed by the people of Bilaspur to help in green revolution of the country in states like Rajasthan, Punjab etc. That is the best example of contribution to the development of the country, and agriculture revolution.

On AIIMS, Modi said the project will work as ‘Sanjeevani’ not only for the people of Himachal Pradesh providing best health care but also for the adjoining states. Most important benefit will be to the tourists visiting the state, who sometime fall victim to the road accidents. Once the AIIMS becomes operational, it will also promote tourism in the state, which can be a money spinner for the people besides generating employment avenues for the youths.

In his 45 minute speech, Modi also touched upon his ‘swachhat abhiyan’ for which he claimed women have been a major contributor.

