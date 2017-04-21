Non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik (Source: File Photo) Zakir Naik (Source: File Photo)

A SPECIAL court in Mumbai on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against televangelist Zakir Naik on an application filed by the NIA. Last week, another court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against Naik on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The NIA on Thursday approached special judge V V Patil, stating that Naik had been staying abroad to evade arrest. It further claimed their investigations had revealed Naik has been “encouraging and aiding” his followers through his public speeches, lectures and talks to promote disharmony between different religious communities and groups.

The NIA also informed the court that though notices were sent to Naik thrice, he had not responded. The court in its order said there was “substance in the allegations made by the NIA” to show that Naik had not responded to the notices issued by the central agency to appear before its chief investigating officer.

