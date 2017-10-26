#CoalBuryingGoa
  • NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for allegedly inciting youth for terror activities

NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for allegedly inciting youth for terror activities

51-year-old Zakir Naik, who is currently abroad, is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 26, 2017 4:55 pm
Zakir naik, NIA, Zakir Naik NIA, NIA chargesheet Zakir Naik Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.
Top News

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Thursday for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities and giving hate speeches, reported PTI.

51-year-old Zakir Naik, who is currently abroad, is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He fled India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches. In November last year, the NIA had registered a case against the televangelist at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His Mumbai-based NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has already been declared an unlawful association by the Union Home Ministry.

Naik has been accused of spreading hatred by his speeches, funding terrorists and money laundering over the years. He is believed to have acquired Saudi citizenship, but it’s not confirmed yet. But during his interactions with the Indian media, Naik has repeatedly denied all the charges levelled on him.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 26: Latest News