Judicial tribunal sends notice to IRF

A judicial tribunal served a statutory notice on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) Monday. The tribunal was set up to look into the ban on the organisation announced by the government last month. The government is required to prove that there is sufficient reason for the IRF, headed by televangelist Zakir Naik, to be banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Advocate Mubin Solkar, who represents Naik, confirmed receipt of the statutory notice by the IRF. “The legal team of IRF will appear before the tribunal and will be provided with the evidence on the basis of which it has been banned,” said Solkar. He added that IRF would be providing with evidence to counter the ban to prove that it was illegal.