MEA revokes passport of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday revoked the passport of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in connection with alleged terror funding cases. The request to revoke the passport was made by National Investigative Agency a few days ago.

“The Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, has revoked the Indian passport of Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, resident of B-1005/1006 Jasmine Apartment, 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazagaon, Mumbai, under the provisions of the Passport Act 1967,” a National Investigation Agency (NIA) statement said.

The request by NIA was made after 51-year-old Naik failed to respond to three summons issued to him in cases filed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him last year. The travel document was revoked after the controversial Islamic preacher failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued to him for personal appearance by July 13. The notice was served asking Naik why his passport should not be revoked in view of various investigations pending against him.

NIA has registered criminal case against him at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Interpol was approached against Naik after a year-long probe during which the NIA gathered evidence against him.

He fled from India in 2016 after terrorists in Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches on waging ‘jihad’. Naik is accused of spreading hatred and religious animosity by his provocative speeches that aired on Peace TV. He is also accused of terror funding and laundering several crores of rupees over the years. The government has already banned his NGO called Islamic Research Foundation and declared it as an unlawful association. His channel has also been taken off-air.

