Special Tribunal upholds ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation, says it’s in national interest

A special tribunal on Thursday upheld the ban enforced by the Centre on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation saying it is involved in activities threatening sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India. “The entire material placed on record shows that the IRF was involved in activities which not only incite and encourage the youth to under take the unlawful activities with and intent to threaten the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India.

“It also cause disaffection against India, which leaves no doubt that the ingredients of section… of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 are met and there is every reason to conclude that the IRF be declared as an unlawful association,” the tribunal said.

On March 16, the Delhi High Court had also held that the Centre’s decision to ban the IRF was taken to safeguard national security. It had dismissed IRF’s plea challenging the ban.

The government had in November last year declared IRF as an outlawed organisation under the anti-terror law for five years for its alleged terror activities. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet had approved a proposal to declare Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for five years, a Home Ministry official had said. According to the Home Ministry, Zakir Naik, who heads the IRF, has allegedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda.

Zakir Naik came under the scanner of the security agencies after Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Daily Star’ reported that one of the perpetrators of the July 1 terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook last year quoting Naik.

