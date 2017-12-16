Interpol has cancelled red corner notice on Zakir Naik: Islamic preacher’s spokesperson

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

In a major setback to Indian intelligence agencies, Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s spokesperson on Saturday said that the Interpol has cancelled the red corner notice on Naik, reported news agency ANI. In a statement, Naik’s spokesperson said: “Interpol has cancelled red corner notice on Dr Naik and instructed its worldwide offices to delete all data from files on him, have cited political and religious bias among other reasons.”

Last year in November, the Indian government had banned Naik and his organisation for five years, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) after declaring it an “unlawful” organisation.

