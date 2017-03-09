Zakir Naik asks court to give him notice of pleas ED files against him

Zakir Naik. (File Photo)zakir naikzakir naik Zakir Naik. (File Photo)zakir naikzakir naik

TELEVANGELIST ZAKIR Naik has approached the special PMLA court in Mumbai seeking that he be given notice of any plea the Enforcement Directorate (ED) files about him before it. Naik has said in his plea that certain reports and statements in the press and in the remand application filed by the ED while seeking custody of his co-accused Aamir Gazdar say that Naik is avoiding taking part in the investigation. He says there are also reports claiming that the ED is taking steps to declare Naik an absconder and may approach the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court to issue warrants against him.

Naik has claimed that “facts have been suppressed before the court” and he fears the agency would “misguide the court against him”. The court is likely to hear the plea next week.

Meanwhile, Naik has also responded to the ED’s summons through an email, seeking 15 days to gather the documents required of him by the agency.