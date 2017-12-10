Zaira Wasim molested on Air Vistara flight: J&K CM demands action, Mumbai Police record actor statement

Zaira Wasim (left), J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Zaira Wasim (left), J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR after actor Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on board a Mumbai-bound Air Vistara flight. The action was taken after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded swift action in the case.

“Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

A case has been registered under Section 354 and POCSO Act as the actor is a minor.

The teenager, who is famous for her work in Dangal, was allegedly harassed by an unidentified co-passenger and she described her ordeal in great detail to her fans on Instagram.

“I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” said the actor during the Instagram live.

She claimed that the airline staff did not come to her aid.

“The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck.” She said, ” So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it.”

Meanwhile, responding to Mufti’s appeal, Mumbai Police replied to her tweet saying that they recorded the 17-year-old actor’s statement, and is in the process of registering a case. “Mam, we have recorded statement of @zairawasimz and registering an offence accordingly,” they said.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter and demanded action against the accused.

“The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this ‘he fell at my feet so I forgive him’ rubbish!” he wrote on Twitter.

